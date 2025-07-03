Snap's Quiet Comeback: Finally Getting Its Act Together?

Jul. 03, 2025 10:46 AM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP) StockSNAP
Orion Investing
108 Followers

Summary

  • Snap is turning a corner with strong Q4 2024 results—14% revenue growth and first-ever net profit since IPO.
  • Snapchat+ subscription is a sleeper hit, now at 15 million subs and could reach $1B annual revenue, boosting diversification.
  • International user growth is robust, especially in India, and monetization progress offers significant upside if executed well.
  • At current prices, SNAP offers attractive risk-reward; I rate it a buy based on improving fundamentals and low expectations.

Social Media Apps - BeReal and Others

hapabapa

Introduction

Snap Inc. (SNAP) has struggled recently as it is down over 40% over the past year. Recent headwinds such as the rise of TikTok and Apple's privacy policy change have put SNAP in a tough position. However, recent positive

This article was written by

Orion Investing
108 Followers
Individual investor focused on Value investing, Fast Growers, Turnarounds, Asset Plays, Small Caps, and more!I hold dual bachelors degrees in Finance and Economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNAP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SNAP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNAP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNAP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News