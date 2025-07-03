Soho House: Lock In Gains On This Spike (Downgrade)

Jul. 03, 2025 10:47 AM ETSoho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) StockSHCO
Gary Alexander
31.34K Followers

Summary

  • Market dispersion is increasing, making active stock-picking and profit-taking on recent winners like Soho House more important now.
  • Soho House's membership growth has stalled, undermining my previous bullish thesis and raising doubts about its long-term growth potential.
  • Limited transparency and lack of updated guidance post-takeover offer make it difficult to assess Soho House's business trajectory.
  • With shares near the $9 offer price and fundamentals weakening, I am downgrading Soho House to a sell and locking in gains.

Female friends taking selfie with smart phone while sitting at bar in night club

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

With the S&P 500 surging to new all-tine highs, I continue to believe that dispersion in the stock market will grow: That is, the gap between winners and losers will continue to widen. Now, in my view, is the best

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
31.34K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SHCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SHCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News