With the S&P 500 surging to new all-tine highs, I continue to believe that dispersion in the stock market will grow: That is, the gap between winners and losers will continue to widen. Now, in my view, is the best
Soho House: Lock In Gains On This Spike (Downgrade)
Summary
- Market dispersion is increasing, making active stock-picking and profit-taking on recent winners like Soho House more important now.
- Soho House's membership growth has stalled, undermining my previous bullish thesis and raising doubts about its long-term growth potential.
- Limited transparency and lack of updated guidance post-takeover offer make it difficult to assess Soho House's business trajectory.
- With shares near the $9 offer price and fundamentals weakening, I am downgrading Soho House to a sell and locking in gains.
