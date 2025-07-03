Sprott: Excellent AUM Growth In The Exchange Listed Products Segment

  • Sprott has delivered a strong 2025 performance, driven by rising gold/silver prices and robust inflows, especially in its exchange listed products segment.
  • The exchange listed products segment is the main growth engine, with AUM surging from $6B in 2018 to over $30B in Q2 2025 and high EBITDA margins.
  • Despite solid fundamentals and increased EPS estimates, current valuations leave little margin of safety, making the stock fairly priced for its quality.
  • I rate Sprott a Hold: it's a well-run, low-risk precious metals play, but much of its strength is already reflected in the share price.
Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)(TSX:SII:CA) is a North American investment company that specializes in natural resource investments. About half of the assets under management ("AUM") are gold-related, 1/4 are silver-related, and the remaining 1/4 are critical materials, where most of that are uranium-related products.

Bang for the Buck has a Bsc and Msc in Financial Economics, manages a small investment company, and runs the investing group Off The Beaten Path. He primarily invests in turnaround stories and is currently focused on natural resource industries due to monetary and fiscal policies together with underinvestments and very attractive valuations.

The investing group focuses on companies with quality characteristics that are trading at depressed valuations, which allows investors to participate in the upside of natural resource investing, without experiencing the more extreme drawdowns, that are otherwise so prevalent in natural resource investing. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

