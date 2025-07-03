Don't Take The June Jobs Report At Face Value

Jack Bowman
Investing Group

Summary

  • The June jobs report from the BLS was very positive at face value.
  • The U.S. added jobs, revised up the past two months, and even lowered the unemployment rate by 0.1%.
  • However, the lowering is partially because workers are leaving the labor force, causing the headline figures to look a little better than they are.
  • This is still not concerning enough to move the Fed, which is likely to continue holding rates where they are.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Sungarden Investors Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

man running up bar graph

Tara Moore

Introduction

Regular readers of mine will know that I'm a big time macro data nerd, meaning I get up early on days like July 3rd to watch for the Bureau of Labor Statistics ("BLS") jobs reports, as it can tell us

———

SUNGARDEN'S INVESTORS CLUB

By Rob Isbitts, Jack Bowman and Kenio Fontes

Would our club help you?

If you agree with most of these below, there's a good chance it can.

  1. When my portfolio loses 10%, I'm upset
  2. I prefer straight talk to fancy investing jargon
  3. I want to learn how to better manage risk
  4. I prefer to understand a process than just receive "talking points"
  5. I want to capitalize on changing markets
  6. Most investing services are more hype than help
  7. I'm less confident in bear markets than in bull markets
  8. I know there's a lot more to learn

This article was written by

Jack Bowman
5.54K Followers

Writer, registered investment advisor, former economics teacher, with many other hats that I wear.

Learn something new every day.

I am a contributing analyst for the Sungarden Investors Club. Regularly, I contribute to Seeking Alpha as a co-author with the club's leader, Sungarden Investment Publishing, AKA Rob Isbitts.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DIA
--
IVV
--
IWM
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News