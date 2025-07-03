Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SOIEF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCPK:SOIEF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 3, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Alex Ng - Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy

Jens F. Gruner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer

Udo Lange - Chief Executive Officer

Good afternoon, and welcome to Stolt-Nielsen's Earnings Call for the Second Quarter of 2025. As always, the earnings release and related materials are available on our website. We will also be recording this session and playback will be available on the website from tomorrow. Included in this presentation are various forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and we refer you to our latest annual report for further details.

I'm Alex Ng, Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy. Joining me today are Udo Lange, CEO; and Jens Gruner-Hegge, CFO. At the end of the presentation, there will be a Q&A session where we will be taking questions online. [Operator Instructions]

Thanks, Alex. Welcome, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our Q2 results today. The presentation will follow the usual format. I will begin with an overview of the group's results for the second quarter of 2025 and share some key highlights. Then Jens will cover the financials before handing back to me to run through the performance of our divisions, our view of the market outlook and a few concluding remarks.

Firstly, I want to thank our 7,000 people around the world. Every day, they pursue our collective ambition to be simply the best for our shareholders, customers and people, working through new macroeconomic challenges in their markets with positivity and creativity. There is no doubt that our operating environment continues to be marked by uncertainty and volatility. But our purpose is to move today's products for tomorrow's possibilities. And we are