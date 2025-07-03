Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) released delivery numbers for the second quarter of 2025 (Q2 2025) on the 2nd of July. Despite analysts' consensus deeming it a "miss," the stock price rose and showed
Tesla's Q2 Deliveries: Inevitable Decline Slows, U.S. And Western Deliveries Rise
Summary
- Tesla, Inc.'s Q2 2025 deliveries were considered a 'miss,' but the stock showed resilience and mild bullishness, reflecting complex yet encouraging underlying trends.
- Despite shrinking U.S. market share and rising competition, Tesla's delivery declines have moderated, suggesting potential stabilization or a bottoming out.
- Tesla's lack of new models is a risk, but the autonomous Robotaxi initiative could offer a significant cost advantage and new growth avenues.
- Given mixed signals—market headwinds, political risks, and upcoming catalysts— the July 22 earnings TSLA call will be a key event to watch.
