Verint Systems: Thoma Bravo Buyout Talks Could Mean A Turning Point

Jul. 03, 2025 1:34 PM ETVerint Systems Inc. (VRNT) StockVRNT
Gytis Zizys
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • Verint Systems is in advanced buyout talks with Thoma Bravo, but the deal remains unconfirmed, and the premium is modest.
  • Verint has underperformed peers due to slow adaptation to AI-driven CRM trends and recent strategic missteps, impacting growth and margins.
  • Thoma Bravo’s acquisition could accelerate Verint’s turnaround and modernization, leveraging private equity resources and industry expertise.
  • Given deal uncertainty and potential downside if it fails, I maintain my Hold rating on VRNT stock despite some early signs of operational improvement.

Chatbot Automation Machine Learning Virtual Assistant Data Technology Artificial Intelligence

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

Verint Systems - An Introduction

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has recently popped up in the news due to the discussions surrounding its buyout by a major private equity firm, Thoma Bravo. I wanted to take a look

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys
3.17K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VRNT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VRNT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VRNT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News