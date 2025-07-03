The BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) is a closed-end fund (CEF) designed to provide investors with current income and exposure to a diversified portfolio of corporate debt and loans. DSU pays out a forward rate of $1.18/share, yielding 11.15%.
DSU Can Be An Opportunistic Strategy During Periods Of Economic Uncertainty
Summary
- DSU offers a diversified high-yield debt portfolio with an attractive 11.15% yield, primarily invested in US term loans and industrials sector bonds.
- The fund's risk is mitigated by diversification across 1,250 issuances, but investors should be aware of high-yield credit risks and potential economic headwinds.
- Current economic uncertainty and anticipated Fed rate cuts create a favorable environment for high-yield strategies like DSU.
- I recommend DSU as a buy with an 8–12% portfolio allocation as part of a broader fixed income theme, considering its strong historical performance, appealing yield, and reasonable fees.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.