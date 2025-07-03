Why Is The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Lagging Peers?
Summary
- The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) has lagged peers in AUM growth and even has negative year to date BTC supply held through the fund.
- iShares dominates US Bitcoin ETF flows, capturing the vast majority of new investment and leaving little market share for smaller funds like BTCO.
- BTCO's 0.25% expense ratio is less competitive versus some peers, and its higher post-waiver fee at launch likely deterred long-term investors.
- Despite its small size, BTCO functions effectively as a Bitcoin ETF proxy, but cheaper and more established alternatives remain more attractive for most investors.
