Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 3, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cassio Bobsin Machado - Founder, CEO, Chairman, Interim Chief Sales Office & Interim Chief Revenue Officer of SaaS

Shay Chor - Chief Financial Officer

Good morning and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Zenvia's Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today, Shay Chor, CFO and Investor Relations Officer, will be our speaker. And both him and Mr. Cassio Bobsin, Zenvia's Founder and CEO, will be available for the Q&A.

Shay Chor

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for being with us here today to discuss Zenvia's first quarter 2025 results. I'm Shay Chor, CFO and IRO.

Let's start with a snapshot of the Q1 '25 performance, where you can see all the main financial KPIs of the period. As you can see, in the first quarter, we recorded strong top line growth of 39%, reaching almost BRL 300 million, mainly driven by CPaaS. On the profitability side, we continue to experience margin pressure in the CPaaS business and some temporary impact on the SaaS business as we ramp up our Zenvia Customer Cloud solution. Therefore, our consolidated adjusted gross profit declined 21% to BRL 74 million from BRL 94 million a year ago, with gross margin decreasing 25%.

There were 2 main drivers behind this. First, on the CPaaS side, we saw another quarter with higher CPaaS mix due to strong volume growth with lower margins, combined with an increase in SMS costs applied by the carriers in January, which is expected to be passed through prices