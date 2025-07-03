I gave Micron (NASDAQ: MU) a buy recommendation in my last article on this stock due to the company's potential opportunity in High Bandwidth Memory ("HBM"), which could be massive, the likelihood that the memory industry is in an upcycle, and
Capitalize On Rising Demand: Why Micron Is Poised For Growth
Summary
- Micron's strong Q3 FY25 results and surging AI-driven HBM/DRAM demand signal the early stages of a memory upcycle, supporting my continued buy rating.
- Tight DRAM inventories, robust revenue growth, expanding margins, and a low forward PEG ratio highlight Micron's substantial upside potential despite cyclical risks.
- The expansion of AI solutions in the data center drives demand for high-powered memory chips, benefiting Micron.
- While NAND market risks and memory cyclicality persist, I believe risk-tolerant investors could see 100%+ upside over the next 1–2 years in this memory bull market.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.