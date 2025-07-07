Rare Stock Picks In June 2025 - From 26 Discerning Analysts

The continued rally in the S&P 500 in June again validated the buy-the-dip strategy. Are there any compelling investment ideas out there that may have flown under your radar?

Below is a list of June Buy recommendations made by analysts who had no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.

For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector.

Healthcare

Context Therapeutics (CNTX) - Longtime analyst Debra Fiakas says it is well-capitalized and trades at a deep discount to book value, while positive clinical data could trigger a significant re-rating and share price upside. - Context Therapeutics: Undervalued Cancer Fighter

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) - Biotech Fan, who focuses on biotech, highlights a catalyst — based on the positive results of the Phase 3 study, Tebipenem is expected to be approved under the SPA in mid-2026, and approval is expected to trigger in total $175 million in milestone payments over the next 12 months. - Spero Therapeutics — Additional Upside Potential Following Positive Phase 3 Results

LifeMD (LFMD) - Dragon Rock Capital, who has experience as an equities trader at a bulge-bracket investment bank, says it is a fast-growing, profitable telehealth company with strong partnerships, a robust tech stack, and a valuable SaaS asset. - LifeMD: Inflection Into Profitability Should Drive Stock Upward

Xeris Biopharma (XERS) - Bondy Investing, who focuses on mid-caps, notes that it has successfully launched products that are already generating revenue, and revenue is expected to grow significantly by 2030, while XP-8121 may serve as a catalyst for a higher valuation. - Xeris Biopharma: Great Numbers, Great Technologies, And Suitable For Long-Term Investing

Niagen Bioscience (NAGE) - Longtime analyst Adestella Investment Management says it is a leader in the growing NAD+ supplement market, benefiting from rising health and longevity trends, while analyst estimates for 2025