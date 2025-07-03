President Trump announced a trade deal with Vietnam on 2nd July, as reported here by The New York Times, just a week before the tariff deadline. The deal removes the threat of 45% tariffs but still imposes tariffs of 20% on imports
VNM And Nike: Vietnam Trade Deal Good, But Not Great, News
Summary
- The Vietnam trade deal removes major tariff threats, providing clarity for U.S. companies like Nike, Inc., but the positive impact is already priced in.
- Nike's tariff-related cost reduction is meaningful, but with forward valuations peaking, I rate the stock a Hold for now.
- Vietnam's economy benefits from the deal, but the VanEck Vietnam ETF's limited manufacturing exposure means the news isn't a strong buy catalyst.
- Both NKE and VNM are best rated as Holds; the trade deal is positive, but not enough to warrant new buying at current valuations.
