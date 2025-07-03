Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC), now trading under the familiar ticker DOC following its acquisition of Physicians Realty Trust, looks a lot different than the company that once focused on nursing homes and hospitals. By combining Healthpeak’s life sciences and CCRC platforms with
Healthpeak Offers An Attractive Dividend Yield With Room For Growth
Summary
- Healthpeak offers a nearly 7% yield, strong dividend coverage, and trades at a deep discount to private market value, making it a compelling buy.
- The merger with Physicians Realty Trust created a diversified, cost-efficient REIT with reliable income from medical offices and upside from labs and senior housing.
- Risks like soft lab demand and higher rates are cushioned by long leases, fixed debt, and strong outpatient/CCRC performance, ensuring dividend security.
- With steady cash flow, limited competition, and demographic tailwinds, I see 25-30% upside plus dividends as the market re-rates Healthpeak.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DOC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.