No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or win. A purchase or payment of any kind will not increase your chances of winning.

1. Eligibility

New Article Competition: Best Contrarian Idea Competition (the "Competition") is open only to analysts who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of Seeking Alpha and its respective parent company, affiliates, subsidiaries, distributors, sales representatives, and all other service providers involved with the Competition and members of their immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee are not eligible to participate or win. To enter the Competition or receive a prize, you must fully comply with the Official Rules and, by entering, you represent and warrant that you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions shall be binding and final in all respects relating to this Competition. The Competition is governed by these Official Rules and is subject to all applicable laws and regulations.

2. Sponsor

Seeking Alpha

3. Timing

Competition begins on July 7 at 12:00 a.m. ET and ends July 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET ("Competition Entry Period").

Important: All articles must be submitted (not necessarily published) by the abovementioned date.

4. How to Enter

You must be a Seeking Alpha analyst. If you are not an analyst, you can register for free to become an analyst. There is no cost associated with registering as the Sponsor's user and becoming an analyst.

Please submit an article dealing with the following subject: analysis of your Best Contrarian Idea - (the "Article"). We are looking for a clear and compelling thesis that highlights why a stock is your Best Contrarian Idea.

5. Submission guidelines

You can submit the Article via a submissions form.

To be accepted into the Competition, the Article must be Exclusive. For more information about Exclusive articles, you can find here.

Please leave a comment in the "Note to the editor" section requesting that your Article be considered for the Best Contrarian Idea Competition. Without that note, the Article will not be entered in the Competition.

Limit of two (2) Articles per entrant. Any attempt by any participant to submit more Articles than permitted by using multiple/different registrations or any other methods will void that participant's Articles and that participant may be disqualified.

Use of any automated system to participate in the Competition is prohibited and will result in disqualification.

6. Articles Guidelines

Each Article submission is subject to these Official Rules, our Article Submission Guidelines and our Terms of Use ("TOU").

It is also recommended that the Article meet the following guidelines:

The Article should present a clear and compelling thesis that highlights why this is your best contrarian idea. For large cap and well-known stocks, it is especially important for your article to include unique and independent insights.

Article should focus on a stock that is tradable in the United States or Canada, for which Seeking Alpha has a ticker page. The following minimums should apply: Stocks should have a minimum of $200,000 in average daily trading volume.

Only long ideas will be accepted.

Micro-cap stocks are eligible, but Articles on micro-caps are subject to more scrutiny. Please check the average daily trading volume before writing an article on a micro-cap stock.

The Article should include sections on valuation and risks.

Avoid submitting Articles on stocks that you have recently written about. The only exceptions are if your thesis has changed - from bearish to bullish - or there is a recent major event or catalyst.

Highly recommend that all financial data/visuals presented in the Article be in the form of screenshots from Seeking Alpha, links to any news/filings (if available), or using YCharts, which is located on the right end of the toolbar.

The Article may not feature any person other than the entrant unless they have consent of the other person/people that are included.

The Article may not contain, mention, refer or otherwise allude to any material that is violent, lewd, obscene, or otherwise contain inappropriate content or objectionable material.

The Article cannot itself be in violation of any law.

The Article must otherwise be in compliance with these Official Rules.

The Article can't include images from unknown source or without a specific license from the image owner.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Article that Sponsor believes, in its sole discretion, does not comply with or is in violation of these Official Rules or the mentioned guidelines or that otherwise contains prohibited or inappropriate content.

7. Grant of Rights

By entering the Article, you represent and warrant (in addition to your other representations made under Sponsor's other terms and guidelines) that you have all right, title and interest necessary to grant the Sponsor the worldwide, irrevocable and unrestricted right and license to adapt, publish, use, edit, create derivative works and/or modify such Article in any way and post the Article on the internet or use the Article in any other way and agree to indemnify and hold Sponsor harmless from any claims to the contrary.

8. Representations and Warranties

You represent and warrant as follows: (a) You have obtained any and all necessary permissions required to submit the Article and for Sponsor's right to use the Article for any purpose; (b) the Article is your own original work and owned by you; (c) The Article is not the subject of any actual or threatened litigation or claim; (d) the Article and any image it contains does not and will not violate or infringe upon the intellectual property rights or other rights of any other person or entity, including, but not limited to, rights of privacy and publicity; and (e) the Article does not and will not violate any applicable laws; (f) You shall comply with and be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor which are binding and final in all matters relating to this Competition.

You hereby agree to defend, indemnify, release and hold the Sponsor and its subsidiaries, affiliates, divisions, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers, directors and any other person and organization responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Competition, and all of their respective past and present representatives (collectively, the "Released Parties") harmless from and against any and all third-party claims, actions or proceedings of any kind and from any and all damages, liabilities including but not limited to negligence and damages of any kind to persons and property costs and expenses including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright or other intellectual property rights, or death relating to or arising out of any breach or alleged breach of any of these warranties and representations, these Official Rules, any other Sponsor's terms and guidelines or the applicable laws and regulations.

9. Winner Determination

After the end of the Competition Entry Period, a panel of judges determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion will select the three (3) best Articles from among all eligible Articles that were submitted, based on an application of the following two criteria:

How compelling the thesis is (50%)

Independent insights (50%)

If there is a tie between two or more Articles for one of the top three spots, the one entrant that scored higher for the first criteria will win.

POTENTIAL WINNERS WILL BE NOTIFIED BY EMAIL FROM THE SPONSOR AND WILL BE REQUIRED TO RESPOND WITHIN 72 HOURS OF NOTIFICATION, OR TIME OTHERWISE STATED IN THE COMPETITION WINNER NOTIFICATION.

Failure by a potential winner to respond to any contact within the stated timeframe will result in disqualification, and Sponsor will select an alternate potential winner in the same manner.

The potential winner shall also be disqualified from the Competition in one of the following: (a) potential winner cannot be reached for whatever reason after a reasonable effort has been exerted, or the potential winner notification is returned as undeliverable, (b) potential winner declines or cannot accept, receive or use the prize for any reason, (c) of noncompliance with these Official Rules or any of the aforesaid terms or time periods, (d) potential winner is found to be ineligible to enter the Competition or receive the prize, (e) tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Competition, or with any website promoting the Competition, (f) entering or attempting to enter the Competition multiple times through the use of multiple email addresses or the use of any robotic or automated devices to submit entries.

If Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that technical difficulties or unforeseen events compromise the integrity or viability of the Competition, Sponsor reserves the right to void the entries at issue, and/or terminate the relevant portion of the Competition, including the entire Competition, and/or modify the Competition and/or award the prize from all eligible entries received as of the termination date.

Sponsor reserves the right to modify the notification procedures in connection with the selection of alternate potential winners, if any.

The winner's username will be published on the Sponsor's website.

Limit of one prize per person.

SPONSOR'S DECISIONS ARE FINAL AND BINDING IN ALL MATTERS RELATED TO THE ADMINISTRATION, OPERATION, SELECTION OF THE WINNER AND OTHER MATTERS RELATED TO THE COMPETITION.

10. Prizes

First Prize: US$1,500

Second Prize: US$1,250

Third Prize: US$1,000

For all Prizes: Prize is non-transferable, and any substitution will be made at the Sponsor's sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute the listed prize for one of equal or greater value for any reason. The winner is responsible for all taxes and fees associated with prize receipt and/or use, as well as any other costs and expenses not specified herein as being awarded are the sole responsibility of the Winner. For analysts based in the USA—the winner may be required to complete and return an IRS W-9 form (i.e. Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification).

Prize awarding guidelines:

Sponsor and its subsidiaries, affiliates, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers and directors shall not have any obligation or responsibility, including any responsibility to award any prize to you, with regard to:

(a) Entries that contain inaccurate information or do not comply with or violate these Official Rules or the mentioned terms or guidelines

(b) Entries, prize claims or notifications that are lost, late, incomplete, illegible or otherwise not received, in whole or in part because of computer, human or technical error of any kind

(c) Entrants who have committed fraud or deception in entering or participating in the Competition or claiming the prize

(d) Telephone, electronic, hardware, software, network, Internet or computer malfunctions, failures or difficulties

(e) Any inability of the winner to accept the prize for any reason

(f) If a prize cannot be awarded due to delays or interruptions due to Acts of God, natural disasters, terrorism, weather or any other similar event beyond Sponsor's reasonable control

(g) Any damages, injuries or losses of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from awarding, acceptance, use, loss of any prize or resulting from participating in this Competition or any promotion or prize related activities

11. Publicity

Except where prohibited or restricted by law, winner's acceptance of prize constitutes the winner's agreement and consent for Sponsor and any of its designees to use and/or publish winner's username, worldwide and in perpetuity for any and all purposes, including, but not limited to, advertising, trade and/or promotion on behalf of Sponsor, in any and all forms of media, now known or hereafter devised, without further limitation, restriction, compensation, notice, review, or approval.

12. Limitations of Liability

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by you, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Competition; (b) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (c) technical or human error in the administration of the Competition or the processing of registrations; (d) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from your participation in the Competition or receipt of any prize. If for any reason your registration is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or otherwise destroyed or corrupted, your sole remedy is another entry in the Competition.

13. Disputes

Except where prohibited, by participating, you agree that all issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, administration, and enforceability of the Official Rules, or your rights and obligations or the ones of the Sponsor shall be governed by and construed exclusively in accordance with the laws of the state of New York without giving effect to any principles of conflicts of law of any jurisdiction, you agree to be subject to jurisdiction in the courts of New York County, New York and agree that all disputes relating in any way to this Competition must be resolved in the courts of New York. You agree not to raise the defense of forum non convenience.

You also agree and that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of actions arising out of, or connected with the Competition, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) You hereby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, (other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses) and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased.

Best of luck! If you have any questions, please contact the Analysts Success Team directly at analysts@seekingalpha.com.