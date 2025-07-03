Granite Construction Offers Compelling Upside Thanks To Growth Plans

Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Granite Construction continues to deliver strong growth and remains attractively valued, outperforming the S&P 500 since my initial 'buy' rating.
  • Recent results show revenue growth across both segments, with private sector strength and successful acquisitions fueling expansion despite a slight dip in profitability.
  • Management projects robust organic growth, ongoing acquisitions, and margin improvements, targeting significant EBITDA and cash flow increases by 2027.
  • Given its low valuation, solid fundamentals, and growth prospects, I maintain a confident 'buy' rating, expecting annualized returns above the market average.
construction is dependent on the transport and movement of materials. hand dump for park construction. loader and container truck during park construction. piles of granite aggregates

beekeepx/iStock via Getty Images

One company that continues to impress me is Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA). In case you aren't familiar with the business, it operates in the construction industry. Specifically, it offers infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. And for

