Wall Street celebrated American independence early with record highs, trillions in new debt, and a job market just soft enough to keep hope alive. Stocks surged into the long weekend with all the subtlety of fireworks in a drought - and about the
Stars, Stripes, And A $4 Trillion Tab
Summary
- Wall Street celebrated American independence early with record highs, trillions in new debt, and a job market just soft enough to keep hope alive.
- The big news - fittingly, Big and Beautiful - was the House’s final blessing of President Trump’s budget behemoth.
- Payrolls rose by 147K, topping the 118K consensus. Private payrolls, the soft spot, rose just 74K, but upward revisions to prior months kept investors smiling.
Stock market insight for investors who prefer their briefings brisk, at jasonkelly.substack.com