The more the markets rise, the less investors seem to care about dividends. What's the point of getting paid a meager dividend, when you can make staggering returns by investing in the next AI highflyer?
VSDA Promises Dividend Growth, But The Numbers Say Otherwise
Summary
- VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF markets itself as a dividend growth ETF, but the underlying holdings show little to no earnings growth.
- Many of the ETF's top stocks face stagnating or negative earnings growth trends and increasing dividend payout ratios.
- VSDA's monthly payouts may mask weak fundamentals and declining dividend safety, but I'm not buying it.
- The double-digit dividend growth rate seems financially engineered rather than fundamentally supported. Add the high turnover rate, and I rate it a 'Sell'.
- This late in the cycle, blindly buying into ETFs seems like a risky strategy. A deep fundamental analysis with a value bias is key.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
