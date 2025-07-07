My Top 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks For July 2025: One Yields 12%-Plus
Summary
- I present my top 10 high-yield dividend stocks for July 2025, screened for strong yields, large market caps, and attractive valuations.
- The list includes Chevron, Pfizer, PepsiCo, Ares Capital, BB Seguridade, LVMH, Altria, Verizon, TotalEnergies, and Merck, each offering income and growth potential.
- Blending high-yield and dividend growth stocks can boost annual income and reduce portfolio volatility, aligning with The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio Strategy.
- Most of these companies are already in our portfolio, supporting consistent income, modest growth, and resilience without needing to sell positions during downturns.
