June Jobs Report: Tighter Immigration Policy Complicating The Outlook

Summary

  • Total non-farm payrolls increased by 147,000 in June, above expectations and essentially matching last month’s (upwardly revised) 144,000 worker gain.
  • The overall job growth in June remained mixed across industries. The government sector led employment gains, adding 73,000 jobs.
  • Strong gains in Leisure & hospitality, which added 20,000 jobs, continued to counter concerns about trade war uncertainty and a pull-back in tourism spilling over to the services sector.

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist; Christian Floro, CFA, CMT, Market Strategist and Magdalena Ocampo, Market Strategist

The June jobs report showed a robust 147,000 gain in payrolls, above consensus expectations, dispelling concerns for an immediate resumption of the Fed

