The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM), launched on 07/08/2013 by State Street Global Advisors, Inc. and managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., provides exposure to the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market by tracking the performance of the
SPSM: Small Caps Are Unlikely To Outperform
Summary
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF's small-cap focus is risky now, as small caps are more sensitive to interest rates and macro headwinds than large caps.
- Recent and historical performance shows SPSM lagging large caps, with the gap widening due to tech sector strength and macro challenges.
- Short-term economic and labor market challenges, plus inflation uncertainty, make large caps more attractive than small caps at present.
- While future rate cuts may help small caps, I believe large-cap funds will keep outperforming SPSM in the near term.
