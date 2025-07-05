Many of my followers will agree that my investment strategy and recommended securities do not entail aggressive risk-taking. Since my investment objective is to ultimately achieve a portfolio that would entirely fund all of my
JBBB: A CLO Fund Fit For Retirement Portfolios
Summary
- High-yielding CLOs are complex and dangerous, with the risks of NAV decay and yield reductions being very high.
- However, JBBB presents a completely different story.
- In the article, I discuss why I see a bullish case for JBBB, where, in my view, the typical high-yielding CLO risks are greatly mitigated.
- In fact, the financial properties of JBBB are so strong that I even see a rationale for the ETF being included in retirement income portfolios.
