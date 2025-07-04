MicroStrategy Preferred Stocks Explained

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • STRK appears overvalued relative to STRF and STRD when adjusting for its embedded call option.
  • A pair trade opportunity exists: long STRF or STRD and short STRK to exploit current mispricing among MicroStrategy's preferreds.
  • Trade selection depends on your outlook for MSTR and Bitcoin; bearish investors can pair trade, while bullish investors can replicate STRK exposure more efficiently. Different ideas are presented.
  • Ultimately, STRF and STRD offer higher yields and better value, while STRK's price premium is not justified by its option value.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Trade With Beta. Learn More »
The New Gold. Bitcoin Concept

BlackJack3D

Co-authored by Relative Value.

Overview

In this short article, we'll take a look at MicroStrategy Incorporated's (NASDAQ:MSTR) listed preferred stocks - the 10.00% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock, MicroStrategy Incorporated 10.00% SER A PERPETUAL STRIFE PFD STK

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta, we discuss ideas like this as they happen in more detail. All active investors are welcome to join on a free trial and ask any question in our chat room full of sophisticated traders and investors.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
14.72K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STRD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Short STRK.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSTR
--
STRK
--
STRF
--
STRD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News