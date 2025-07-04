Up To The Task Of A Twisting And Turning Market

Jul. 04, 2025 6:11 AM ETCXGCX
Calamos Investments
526 Followers

Summary

  • Calamos Global Convertible Fund posted a healthy gain of 9.12% during the first half of 2025, modestly lagging the global convertible market.
  • The fund captured more than 93% of the global equity market's upside, as measured by the MSCI World Index.
  • Global convertible issuance has maintained a brisk pace in 2025, and we are optimistic the trend will continue.
  • There’s still a lot of uncertainty in the market, but we believe a market with twists and turns plays to our strengths and the potential opportunity of Calamos Global Convertible Fund.

Businesswoman or an accountant team are analyzing data charts, graphs, and a dashboard on a laptop screen in order to prepare a statistical report and discuss financial data in an office.

Korrawin

By Eli Pars, CFA

Review

There’s certainly been no shortage of volatility in the markets this year—to both the upside and the downside. And the second quarter seemed to last a lot longer than three months! The quarter kicked off

This article was written by

Calamos Investments
526 Followers
Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including U.S. growth equity, global equity, convertible, multi-asset and alternatives. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, an exchange traded fund and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in London, New York and San Francisco.  For more information, please visit www.calamos.com.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CXGCX--
Calamos Global Convertible Fund Class I

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News