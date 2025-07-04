FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) strikes me as one of those consulting firms you don’t hear much about until something serious goes wrong. They don’t do strategy blueprints or digital transformation fluff. They step in when there’s fraud to
FTI Consulting: Solid Operator, Fairly Priced; A Hold
Summary
- FTI Consulting is a stable, well-run firm excelling in high-stakes advisory, but lacks near-term growth catalysts for a buy rating.
- Segment performance is mixed: Forensic & Litigation is strong, Technology is improving, but Economic Consulting and Restructuring are soft.
- Capital discipline is excellent with aggressive buybacks and a clean balance sheet, supporting the current valuation but not driving upside.
- I rate FTI as hold—solid fundamentals, but I need clearer growth momentum or macro tailwinds before upgrading my stance.
