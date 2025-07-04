Zeta: The AI Play Wall Street Misses
Summary
- Zeta Global aims for $2 billion in revenue by FY28, fueled by sustained 40%+ AI-powered topline growth annually.
- AI Agent Studio launch empowers marketers with agentic workflows, driving faster execution and stronger omnichannel campaign ROI.
- Large clients achieved up to 53% lower customer acquisition costs, doubling or increasing long-term spending commitments significantly.
- High SBC causes 4–6% dilution, but proactive share buybacks and executive equity cuts limit value erosion.
- ZETA's forward P/S of 2.9x remains under the sector median, pointing to a ~70% potential upside if FY28 targets are met.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZETA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.