Rates Spark: Bearish Environment For U.S. Treasuries

Summary

  • The Big Beautiful Bill passed in the US Congress, putting even more pressure on the fiscal outlook and thus longer-dated USTs.
  • US payrolls came in better than expected, contributing to higher yields across the curve.
  • The ECB minutes show more members are concerned about undershooting inflation, keeping the 1.75% market-implied landing zone firmly intact.

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA & Benjamin Schroeder

Fiscal concerns and better-than-expected growth provide bearish UST environment

The better-than-expected US jobs data jerked 10y yields some 9bp higher, and it put an end to any hopes that the Federal Reserve

