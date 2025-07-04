Take The Labor Market Data With A Pinch Of Salt

Manika Premsingh
Investing Group

Summary

  • The labor market surprised to the upside in June, with both the unemployment rate and additions to non-farm payrolls coming in higher than expected.
  • However, going by the Fed's latest projections and the possible impact of trade tariffs, the demonstrated economic resilience needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.
  • For now, though, investors can expect to see unchanged policy interest rates, and defensives like healthcare could make some of the best buys out there.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Green Growth Giants get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Businesspeople working in the office on stock market exchange data using desktop computer and digital tablet

ilkercelik

The labor market print for June surprised. To the upside. Defying consensus expectations. The stock markets ended the day with gains. A static monetary stance by the Fed can be the outcome later in the month from this, but

Market Outlook

Finding the overlooked companies in a market on the rise at Green Growth Giants. As the world aims to reduce its carbon emissions, there are tremendous opportunities within the sector. The service provides a guide on how to maximize the return of this generational change, providing a model portfolio and consistent research. 

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh
3.76K Followers

Manika is a macroeconomist with over 20 years of experience in industries including investment management, stock broking, investment banking. She also runs the profile Long Term Tips [LTT], which focuses on the generational opportunity in the green economy. Her investing group, Green Growth Giants, takes the theme a step further from LTT with a deeper dive into opportunities presented by the segment.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NDX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DIA
--
IVV
--
IWM
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News