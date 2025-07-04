Shares of the Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) have been a strong performer over the past year, gaining 23%. The company has made significant progress restoring profitability to its key auto segment while improving operating efficiency. The
Allstate: Progress Continues, But Too Soon To Buy
Summary
- Allstate has restored auto segment profitability, improved efficiency, and completed major divestitures, strengthening its capital position and focus.
- Recent asset sales and internal capital generation have enabled Allstate to resume buybacks and maintain a solid dividend, supporting shareholder returns.
- Auto margins have normalized, catastrophe losses remain a risk, and investment income benefits from higher rates, but significant upside is limited in the near term.
- With shares fairly valued at 10x earnings and capital return yield capped, I maintain a 'hold' rating and would only add on a pullback into the $180s.
