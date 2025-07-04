Polestar: Volvo Deal Is Not A Game-Changer

The Asian Investor
29.4K Followers

Summary

  • Polestar's deal with Volvo to manufacture the Polestar 7 SUV doesn't meaningfully improve its financial outlook or risk profile.
  • Despite Q1 '25 delivery growth and revenue gains, Polestar remains unprofitable and isn't expected to achieve profitability until at least FY 2028.
  • Shares trade near $1.00, and therefore are subject to a potential delisting.
  • In order to support its EV growth amid continual losses, the EV firm may be forced to raise equity capital, which would further dilute shareholders.
  • Given slowing EV demand, small production volumes, and an unfavorable EPS outlook until FY 2028, I see Polestar as an unattractive investment and rate it a sell.

Polestar electric car retail store

Robert Way

Polestar (PSNY) (NASDAQ:PSNYW) is a leading electric vehicle manufacturing start-up in Sweden and the company has achieved some success with its EV product line-up, especially with the popular Polestar 3 SUV. While the EV enterprise is seeing

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
29.4K Followers
I am interested in a lot of technology and AI stocks like Google, Nvidia, AMD, Tesla and Amazon.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIVN, NIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PSNY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PSNY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PSNY
--
PSNYW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News