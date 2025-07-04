Polestar: Volvo Deal Is Not A Game-Changer
Summary
- Polestar's deal with Volvo to manufacture the Polestar 7 SUV doesn't meaningfully improve its financial outlook or risk profile.
- Despite Q1 '25 delivery growth and revenue gains, Polestar remains unprofitable and isn't expected to achieve profitability until at least FY 2028.
- Shares trade near $1.00, and therefore are subject to a potential delisting.
- In order to support its EV growth amid continual losses, the EV firm may be forced to raise equity capital, which would further dilute shareholders.
- Given slowing EV demand, small production volumes, and an unfavorable EPS outlook until FY 2028, I see Polestar as an unattractive investment and rate it a sell.
