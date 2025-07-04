LiveWire Group's (NYSE:LVWR) 1Q25 results did not change the company's complex downward trajectory exposed in my original article on the name from January 2025: sales are falling sharply, cash burn remains high, and financing
Beware Of LiveWire's Rally, The Company Has An Uphill Battle
Summary
- LiveWire's sales are collapsing, cash burn remains high, and its future is in question despite a recent speculative stock rally.
- The company is retrenching and considering a risky pivot from premium electric motorcycles to smaller urban models, facing execution and branding challenges.
- The current cash and credit line may last two years, but further financing will be highly dilutive for shareholders, with insiders selling into the rally.
- Valuation is disconnected from fundamentals. I maintain a hold rating, warning investors of likely large mid-term losses if sentiment reverses.
