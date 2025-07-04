While equities have rebounded from this year’s earlier pullback, investors are increasingly revisiting alternative investments like precious metals for diversification and downside protection. While gold and silver often dominate the precious metals narrative, platinum ETFs are quietly gaining attention. So far in
Platinum ETFs: Beyond Gold And Silver
Summary
- So far in 2025, platinum prices have increased almost 50% YTD, reaching their highest level in over 10 years.
- Platinum tends to perform well during periods of industrial recovery and technological shifts, while still offering some of the safe haven appeal behind precious metals. While demand continues to remain healthy over recent years, supply has grown constrained.
- Platinum, however, also carries risks. The market remains relatively small and illiquid compared to gold and silver. For those with a longer-term horizon and an interest in industrial innovation and precious metals, platinum ETFs offer an interesting opportunity.
