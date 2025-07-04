Alejandra And Kristina On Powell's Policy, Mortgage Rates And The Dollar

  • Stocks are at all-time highs, but the US dollar is slumping and the Federal Reserve under Chair Jay Powell is holding rates steady.
  • Mortgage rates and the housing market also remain stuck, leaving homebuyers and investors guessing.
  • In this MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode, Alejandra Grindal, Chief Economist at Ned Davis Research, and Kristina Hooper, Chief Market Strategist at Man Group, explain how Powell’s policy, the dollar’s decline, and stubborn mortgage rates are shaping the US economy.
  • They also break down recession risks, inflation drivers, and whether the best investing and profit opportunities lie abroad or in the US.

Global business concept. Waved flag of USA

Evgeny Gromov/iStock via Getty Images

By Mike Larson

By Mike Larson

