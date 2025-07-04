An interesting phenomenon has occurred with Bitcoin miners in recent years, in that as a group, they’ve largely been diversifying away from Bitcoin mining and into related fields. One such company that has done a lot of that is
Hut 8 Explodes Higher, But It's Too Much, Too Quickly
Summary
- Hut 8 Mining's stock has surged 86% since April, driven by a strong technical uptrend and bullish momentum indicators.
- Despite the bullish chart, fundamentals have deteriorated sharply, with revenue and earnings estimates slashed across the board.
- A new Ontario power contract provides long-term cash flow visibility but introduces operational risks and uncertainty in execution.
- Given the soaring valuation and rising uncertainty, I am downgrading Hut 8 from Buy to Hold—chart strength is offset by weak fundamentals.
