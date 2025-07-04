Weyco's Environment Is Worse And Yet The Name Trades At Higher Prices, Not Justified
Summary
- Weyco faces a secular decline in formal men's footwear and weak demand, with 1Q25 revenues down 5% YoY even before tariff impacts.
- The company’s heavy reliance on China (75% sourcing) exposes it to ongoing tariff uncertainty and potential cost increases.
- Despite these risks, Weyco trades at 10–11x earnings, a valuation that does not adequately discount the heightened uncertainties.
- Given the challenged outlook and supply chain risks, I maintain a hold rating, as current prices do not offer sufficient risk-adjusted upside.
