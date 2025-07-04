VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For June 2025

VanEck
4.84K Followers

Summary

  • Bitcoin climbed 3% on strong ETP inflows while altcoins slumped, deepening a divergence that underscores both growing institutional BTC demand and fragility across the broader crypto landscape.
  • Since January 2024, only 36% of the top 300 tokens are up. 25% more tokens have dropped over 50% than gained that much, and in 2025 alone, 7.5x more tokens declined over 50% than appreciated similarly.
  • On June 25th, Bitcoin miner Bit Digital announced its transition into a pure-play Ethereum staking and treasury company, initiating the wind-down of its Bitcoin mining operations and beginning a gradual conversion of its BTC holdings into ETH.

Making Money in the Meta verse

We Are

Bitcoin climbed 3% on strong ETP inflows while altcoins slumped, deepening a divergence that underscores both growing institutional BTC demand and fragility across the broader crypto landscape.

June was a quiet month for crypto, with most tokens drifting

This article was written by

VanEck
4.84K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BITQ--
Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF
ETH-USD--
Ethereum USD
BTC-USD--
Bitcoin USD
COIN--
Coinbase Global, Inc.
GBTC--
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News