  • We rate Sezzle 'strong sell' with a $120 PT, citing severe repricing risk as macro and regulatory headwinds intensify for high-multiple fintechs.
  • Despite robust recurring revenue and above-consensus EPS, SEZL’s premium multiple is unsustainable amid rising compliance costs and tightening state-level BNPL regulation.
  • Multiple compression is likely as sector medians reset below 30x P/E, and SEZL’s scarcity premium leaves little margin for macro or credit missteps.
  • While upside exists if execution and credit outperform, risk/reward is heavily negative; we recommend avoiding or reducing exposure as repricing gravity resumes.

Repricing Risk In BNPL

We initiate coverage on Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) with a Strong Sell rating and $120 PT. Sezzle Inc. operates a digital BNPL platform that allows consumers in the US/CAD to split purchases into four interest-free installments online

Moretus Research delivers state-of-the-art, buy-side quality equity research for serious investors seeking clarity, conviction, and alpha. We focus on going beyond the obvious. We practice positive paranoia when analyzing investments — understanding sentiment, knowing where our competition is right or wrong, and how that will shape the future of any given security we’re researching. We won’t always be right, but we’re right more often than we’re wrong. More importantly, when we are right, we’re right big. At the beginning of 2023, Oskar Goyvaerts, our CIO, recommended and bought Carvana at $5 per share for our readers — pointing out that the 88% short interest was wildly overblown and that alternative data signaled a looming turnaround. That idea returned more than 60x over three years. Finding another Carvana is unlikely, but we’re confident in our ability to cut through the noise, focus on fundamentals, and uncover a data edge through carefully curated alternative data sources. We cover everything from businesses we own to companies we follow closely because we may want to own them in the future.

