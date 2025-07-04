S&P 500: The Melt-Up Stage, Bust Approaching

Jul. 04, 2025 11:25 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SP5006 Comments
Damir Tokic
11.87K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 is in a melt-up stage, trading at a bubble-like valuation.
  • The hard data is still not reflecting the net effects of policies in place, but the first sign of stagflation is likely to burst the bubble, sometimes in H2 2025.
  • Thus, my recommendation is a Strong Sell, although the melt-up could continue.

Crisis and fall of financial markets. Financial bubble Stock Market Volatility. Arrow sign.

MF3d/iStock via Getty Images

The S&P500 (SP500) is currently in the melt-up stage after the resilient first half of the year, and, based on my macro analysis, a major selloff is likely in the second half of the year.

This article was written by

Damir Tokic
11.87K Followers
Commodity Trading Adviser (CTA), member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance, research on Global-macro issues. Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News