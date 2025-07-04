Available Information Indicates That The Merger Between ANSYS And Synopsys Will Proceed As Planned
Summary
- I believe the Synopsys-ANSYS merger will be approved soon, with China likely to grant the final regulatory clearance in the coming weeks.
- The combined company will offer an end-to-end EDA and simulation solution focused on AI, giving it a significant competitive advantage over rivals.
- Risks include potential share dilution, overestimated synergies, and initial leverage, but management's deleveraging plan appears reasonable if executed as stated.
- I remain positive on Synopsys and ANSYS as investments, expecting the merger to drive growth, multiple expansion, and a leading role in AI development.
