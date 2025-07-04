Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) is a boutique fitness brand franchisor, operating in the U.S. and Canada as well as a number of international markets. The company generates revenues primarily through franchise license fees, but also from equipment, merchandise, and
Xponential Fitness: Focus Shifts To Growth Potential, As SEC Investigation Ends
Summary
- The SEC's investigation into Xponential Fitness concluded without action taken against the company. The announcement lifts a significant amount of uncertainty.
- The focus reshifts into Xponential's fundamentals. The company targets further franchise growth, aided by a large committed pipeline and international expansion.
- The previous questions around Xponential's franchisee health still linger, as studio closures have remained elevated.
- While risks are elevated, XPOF is valued with an attractive risk-to-reward. I estimate 46% upside to $14.8 in a scenario where Xponential trails from Investor Day growth targets.
