What To Expect From Wells Fargo Q2 Report After Shares Reach All-Time Highs

Chris Lau
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Wells Fargo hit an all-time high after passing the Fed stress test and raising its dividend by 12.5%, signaling renewed growth momentum.
  • The removal of consent orders allows Wells Fargo to accelerate efficiency initiatives, expand wealth management, and reintroduce growth-focused incentive plans.
  • Management is right-sizing the mortgage business while investing in commercial banking, positioning for profitability and market share gains.
  • Despite tariff and economic risks, I expect an upbeat Q2 outlook; Wells Fargo is now a dividend income champ with further upside.
  • Looking for option income ideas that focus on capital preservation? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, DIY Value Investing. Learn More »

Wells Fargo Bank and ATM in San Francisco, USA

anouchka/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

On July 15, 2025, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) will post its second-quarter earnings. Its results are not likely to have an impact on the stock price. WFC stock surged to close at $83.60 on July

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply discounted stocks. To dive deeper beyond the ideas in this article, get do-it-yourself tips and tricks by clicking on the blue button beside my name. Subscribe to DIY Value Investing to get alerts separate from the alerts you normally get when following me.

Join the full service to unlock access to top core, income, and community-curated stock models, live online chat, and actionable stock alerts.

This article was written by

Chris Lau
34.68K Followers

Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. He has degrees in Microbiology and Economics.

Chris runs the investing group DIY Value Investing where he shares his top stock picks of undervalued stocks with catalysts for upside, dividend-income recommendations with quant and payment calendar tracking, high upside plays, and research requests to help you become a better do-it-yourself investor. Learn more.

The returns from the public articles are: 2023 Average Return: 8.4% 2022 Average Return: 6.9% 2021 Average Return 29.9% 2020.

Flagship Products:

1. Top DIY Picks: Undervalued stocks have upcoming catalysts that markets do not expect.

2. Dividend-income Champs that have a long history of dividend growth. Includes printable calendar and quantitative scores.

3. DIY Risky Picks for a speculative allocation positive momentum for up to a moonshot, triple return.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WFC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WFC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WFC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News