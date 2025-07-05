Solana Technical Analysis As ETF Launch Opens Doors For Traditional Investors

Summary

  • Nearly a year after the SEC opened the door to crypto ETFs, REX-Osprey has launched a Solana investing and staking ETF under the ticker SSK on the CBOE exchange.
  • The technical picture is not looking the most bullish for Solana, despite a solid rebound on the Support 2.
  • Prices formed a lower high double top and prices have been retracing since with RSI Momentum close to oversold on shorter timeframes.

By Elior Manier

The current session is marked by low volumes but still sees pockets of volatility, with broad profit-taking kicking in after two consecutive risk-on weeks. Global equities are in the red, and cryptocurrencies are also under pressure.

Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

