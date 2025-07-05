Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) is a diversified healthcare REIT with a stable, conservative yet reasonable yield and an optionality of share price appreciation. Despite the larger resilient healthcare theme, DOC has been under pressure since 2022 due to significant exposure to lab and
Healthpeak Properties: Resilient Yield And A Valuation Gap Worth Watching
Summary
- Healthpeak Properties offers both capital appreciation potential and a stable, safe yield, making it attractive at current levels.
- The strategic merger with Physicians Realty Trust has diversified the portfolio, reducing risk from senior housing and labs, and increasing outpatient medical exposure.
- Despite macro headwinds and lingering pressure on lab properties, the outpatient segment remains resilient and supports overall stability.
- I see a strong Buy case for DOC, with upside potential once interest rates ease and innovation rebounds in the biotech sector.
