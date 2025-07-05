AI Savings Could Lead To Upward Earnings Surprises In Tech

  • Cost savings from AI-driven efficiencies are rarely reflected in software companies' profitability forecasts, yet they could soon become a significant catalyst as firms frenetically push for the adoption of GenAI tools.
  • According to a recent report by Mizuho analysts, efficiencies generated by AI could lead to an improvement of up to 7.5% in operating margins at software companies in its universe by 2027 in a moderately optimistic scenario.
  • According to a recent S&P Global Market Intelligence 451 Research survey, the percentage of companies abandoning the majority of their AI initiatives before they reach production has surged from 17% to 42% year-over-year.

Cost savings from AI-driven efficiencies are rarely reflected in software companies' profitability forecasts, yet they could soon become a significant catalyst as firms frenetically push for the adoption of GenAI tools.

According to a recent report by Mizuho

