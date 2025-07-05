Consumers may be breathing a small sigh of relief, but they’re hardly celebrating. The University of Michigan’s latest “Current versus Pre-Pandemic Long-Run Inflation Expectations” update, released Friday, shows the median expectation for inflation over the next 5 years dipping to 4.0% in June after
Long-Term Inflation Fears Simmer At 4%
Summary
- The University of Michigan’s latest “Current versus Pre-Pandemic Long-Run Inflation Expectations” update shows the median expectation for inflation over the next 5 years dipping to 4.0% in June.
- While that is a two-month pullback, June’s reading merely ties the hottest mark of mid-2022 and sits well above the Fed’s cherished 2% target.
- Digging deeper, the three-month moving average of the median remains elevated, still running higher than its 2022 crest.
SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.