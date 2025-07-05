Long-Term Inflation Fears Simmer At 4%

Summary

  • The University of Michigan’s latest “Current versus Pre-Pandemic Long-Run Inflation Expectations” update shows the median expectation for inflation over the next 5 years dipping to 4.0% in June.
  • While that is a two-month pullback, June’s reading merely ties the hottest mark of mid-2022 and sits well above the Fed’s cherished 2% target.
  • Digging deeper, the three-month moving average of the median remains elevated, still running higher than its 2022 crest.

Dashboard oil pressure gauge has a scale showing INFLATION and a needle pointing at the danger red zone. Illustration of the concept of high inflation rate and increasing cost of living

Dragon Claws

Consumers may be breathing a small sigh of relief, but they’re hardly celebrating. The University of Michigan’s latest “Current versus Pre-Pandemic Long-Run Inflation Expectations” update, released Friday, shows the median expectation for inflation over the next 5 years dipping to 4.0% in June after

