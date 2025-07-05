Amazon: Shein And Temu Downfall, Robotics, And AI Inflection

Summary

  • Amazon's current valuation underestimates its growth potential, especially as AI, robotics, and easing Chinese competition set up a strong multi-year margin runway.
  • AWS and advertising are poised for sustained double-digit growth, driving margin expansion and elevating Amazon's consolidated profitability.
  • Heavy capex for cloud and robotics is a temporary headwind; I expect a free cash flow inflection in 2026 to unlock a stock rerating.
  • With a 20%+ annual return outlook, I reiterate a 'Strong Buy' on Amazon, targeting $255 by the end of 2025 as the market catches up.

Amazon Prime warehouse

CHUYN

Amazon (AMZN) shares are roughly flat in 2025, closing five years of surprisingly underwhelming returns.

Once the poster-child of a stock that drew investors with a long-term focus, Amazon’s current valuation is far from reflecting its abundance of opportunities.

I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at an attractive price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I manage a concentrated portfolio targeted at avoiding losers and maximizing exposure to big winners. This means that often I'll rate great companies at a 'Hold' because their growth opportunity is below my threshold, or their downside risk is too high.

