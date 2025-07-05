The current AI race has reached a bottleneck that can be relieved only by new sources of electrical generation. This scramble for power has garnered interest from hyperscale companies in previously resisted forms of energy, such as nuclear. While fission
Fusion Could Be The New 'Next Big Thing' In Energy As Hyperscalers Eye Nuclear
Summary
- The current AI race has reached a bottleneck that can be relieved only by new sources of electrical generation.
- Alongside the current demand for power, governments around the world continue to emphasize the importance of energy transition, working to remove greenhouse-gas-intensive generation sources in favor of clean and renewable ones.
- In the wake of these and other considerations, conventional nuclear (fission) has accumulated considerable hype as of late for energy efficiency and the ability to provide 24/7 carbon-free power.
