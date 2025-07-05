SkyWest: Regional Turbulence, Long-Term Lift

Summary

  • SkyWest shows strong fundamentals, stable cash flow, and prudent fleet investments, but faces structural industry challenges and revenue concentration risks.
  • Recent contract extensions and efficient fleet utilization drive revenue growth, yet profitability is pressured by rising costs and high debt levels.
  • Valuation scenarios show significant upside in a bullish case.
  • I rate SKYW as a hold, preferring to wait for a price pullback and debt reduction before considering entry for stable long-term returns.

Alaska Airlines / SkyWest Airlines Embraer ERJ landing at the airport.

Jon Tetzlaff/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) is a regional airline that operates flights for major carriers under long-term Capacity Purchase Agreements (CPAs), including Delta, United, American, and Alaska Airlines. The company faces structural challenges such as pilot shortages, limited

