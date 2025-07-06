Keyence Corporation (OTCPK:KYCCF) is a Japanese company that develops factory automation and precision measurement equipment. It operates a capital-light, fabless model complemented by a powerful direct-sales force of engineers who solve problems on-site for over 350,000 customers across
Keyence: Japanese Automation Star, But Wait For A Better Entry Point
Summary
- Keyence basically dominates factory automation and metrology with its engineer-led direct sales approach.
- This is how they’ve sustained excellent operating margins and deep customer relationships globally.
- KYCCF is also fabless, which is an asset-light model that supports their highly liquid balance sheet.
- Their revenue is projected to reach $8.8 billion by 2027, but unfortunately, the stock already trades at substantial valuation multiples far above peers.
- In fact, this rich valuation also makes their dividend yield almost negligible. Thus, I have to lean neutral on KYCCF at these levels.
