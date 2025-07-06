I am completely shocked that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is down -24.65% over the past year, and shares have declined by -7.02% in 2025. Despite a double miss on earnings expectations in Q1, SLB is trading for 10.69 times its
Schlumberger: Is An Undervalued Dividend Growth Play In The Oil Sector
Summary
- SLB is undervalued, trading at less than 11x FCF, with strong financials, robust capital returns, and growing dividends, despite recent share price weakness.
- Technological advancements in digital, AI, and data center solutions are driving growth, diversifying revenue, and enhancing resilience beyond traditional oilfield services.
- SLB's disciplined capital allocation, low debt, and commitment to $4B in shareholder returns position it for capital appreciation and dividend growth.
- With rising global energy demand, favorable macro trends, and a recovering oil market, I see SLB as a compelling value and income opportunity for investors.
